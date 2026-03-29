It was a dreadful first series of the season for the San Francisco Giants. The Giants managed to score just one run over three games, being swept by the New York Yankees.

It was also the first series as an MLB manager for Tony Vitello, after being the first manager to go from college straight to the pros as a manager. Now, he is having to answer questions about his work as a manager in the first series of the season, per Justice Delos Santos of The Mercury News.

“No, not at all. (Lee) is our guy,” Vitello said in response to pulling Jung Hoo Lee for a pinch-hitter against left-handed specialist Tim Hill. “I think those guys had gotten a previous look at Hill. Obviously, he’s really tough, but (Luis) Arráez was able to get to him and some guys in spring training, with a good approach, were able to have success against him.”

The Giants manager did not use his bench in the first two games of the series, and he would make just one move in the third game, subbing in Jared Oliva as a pinch runner to Willy Adames.

Meanwhile, he was also criticized for pitching decisions. Left-handed pitcher Ryan Bourucki was placed in the game to face a group of left-handed bats from the Yankees, with Aaron Judge in between. He was questioned why the pitcher would not be instructed to pitch around Judge.

“If we go back in time, now that we know the result, we would (walk Judge),” Vitello said. “That was a consideration. We didn’t do it, and he made us pay, which is why he’s pretty good. He’s more than pretty good.”

Judge ended up making contact with an elevated cutter, hitting a home run. Vitello and the Giants have an off day on Sunday, before hitting the road to face the San Diego Padres.