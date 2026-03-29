San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello is in the middle of a big transition as he came from college baseball directly to MLB. He hasn't gotten his first win yet, but it looks as if he still may be adjusting to the game and how it's played different to when he was coaching in college.

Ken Rosenthal asked him during their game against the New York Yankees what the biggest adjustment has been between college and MLB, and Vitello had a hilarious response.

“I can’t talk down to guys anymore, they’re my age,” Vitello said. “Or it feels like they're close to it. But in all honesty, I just think it's just so many more people involved. There's more people in the stands, there's more people in the clubhouse. It truly is a manager position, not just a head coach position. But the thing I like to do more than recruiting or managing is coaching, so trying to fill in spots when I can and help these guys out.”

“I can’t talk down to guys anymore, they’re my age!” 😆 Tony Vitello spoke with @Ken_Rosenthal about the biggest adjustment he’s had going from managing in college to now managing in the big leagues pic.twitter.com/vGd2eejjyc — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 29, 2026

Vitello should be fine as the season continues, as it looks like he really enjoys what he does. When it's your first time for anything, there's always a period where you have to adjust, and he has a lot of time do so with how long the season is.

He's already having to answer for some of his decisions, especially after pulling Jung Hoo Lee for a pinch-hitter against left-handed specialist Tim Hill.

“No, not at all. (Lee) is our guy,” Vitello said. “I think those guys had gotten a previous look at Hill. Obviously, he’s really tough, but (Luis) Arráez was able to get to him and some guys in spring training, with a good approach, were able to have success against him.”