The San Francisco Giants lost 7-0 to the New York Yankees on Opening Day on Wednesday. Giants ace Logan Webb did not have his best stuff to say the least, as he allowed seven runs across five innings of work. However, he was able to contain Aaron Judge. Overall, Judge struck out four times in the game, three of which came against Webb. Webb wasn't pleased despite his success against the Yankees superstar, though.

“I couldn't care less,” Webb said after the contest, via KNBR. “I did a bad job today.”

It was a surprising all-around game. Webb and Judge were two of the best players on the field on Wednesday and they ended up having the worst games of any players who participated in the contest. Judge went 0-5 with the aforementioned four strikeouts while Webb struggled across his five innings on the mound.

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Webb, a 29-year-old right-hander, will bounce back. The same can be said for Judge. Everyone knows how good Judge has been, but Webb's success sometimes gets overlooked.

He has made at least 32 starts in each of the past four seasons. Webb's highest ERA during that span was 3.47. He's also recorded at least 204 innings pitched in each of the past three years. Webb has finished within the top six of National League Cy Young voting in each of the past three seasons as well.

Logan Webb is a legitimate ace and he will get back on track sooner rather than later. As for the Yankees-Giants series, the next game is scheduled for 4:35 PM EST on Friday.