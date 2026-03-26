The San Francisco Giants began their 2026 MLB campaign with a loud thud.

In Luis Arraez's regular-season debut for his new team, the Giants got clobbered in a 7-0 loss at the hands of Max Fried and the New York Yankees on Wednesday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

There are not a lot of positive takeaways from that loss for the Giants, but at least Arraez was able to extend a personal streak.

“Luis Arraez extended his hitting streak to 16 games, which began on September 10, 2025, when he was still with the San Diego Padres. The hitting machine,” baseball reporter Francys Romero shared via a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The 28-year-old Arraez, who signed a one-year, $12 million contract with the Giants in January, has always been known for his ability to get on base by making contact. A three-time batting champion, Arraez led the National League in 2025 with 181 hits while batting .292/.327/.392. However, his lack of power and low walk rate weigh his value down as a hitter. (He only had a 99 OPS+ in 2025).

Article Continues Below

Arraez's first knock with the Giants came in the bottom of the eighth inning, and on the first pitch (a 92 mph sinker), he saw from Yankees lefty relief pitcher Brent Headrick.

🔻8th | 0-0 • NYY 7, SF 0 SF – Luis Arraez singles on a ground ball to right fielder Aaron Judge. 🚀 93.2 mph • 136 ft • 9°

⚾️ 92.6 mph Sinker (Brent Headrick)

📅 3/25/2026 #OpeningDay 📹 statsapi pic.twitter.com/kXob164BZt — Paul☘️🇺🇸 #МVРеаrсе⚡ (@WayneTrain25MVP) March 26, 2026

Unfortunately for Arraez and the Giants, they just couldn't get a run on the board. As a team, San Francisco left seven men on base and was just 0-of-5 with runners in scoring position. Arraez finished the game 1-of-3 with a walk and zero strikeouts.

The Giants will try to wake up their offense in the second game of the series against New York on Friday.