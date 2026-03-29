The San Francisco Giants tied a franchise record Saturday with 20 straight scoreless innings to begin the season before finally scoring in the third against the New York Yankees, when Jung Hoo Lee doubled, and Matt Chapman followed with an RBI single.

The 20-inning stretch without a run matched the 1909 franchise record. San Francisco had been shut out in its first two games, 7-0 and 3-0, managing just four hits. The Giants became the first team in MLB history to open a season with two shutout losses while recording five or fewer combined hits, according to the Associated Press.

Breaking the drought wasn't enough, as San Francisco lost 3-1 and New York completed the sweep. Aaron Judge homered for the second consecutive game, while Ben Rice hit a two-run double in the third inning. Giants starter Tyler Mahle allowed two runs over four innings in his team debut.

The bats stayed cold outside of that single run. San Francisco finished the series with just one run and 12 hits across three games, their lowest hit total through three games since at least 1901 and their fewest runs ever to start a season. They also went hitless in high-leverage situations, including multiple at-bats with runners in scoring position, and stranded 10 baserunners in the first two contests.

Manager Tony Vitello became the first Giants manager since 1984 to start 0-3 and just the seventh in MLB history to be shut out in his first two games.