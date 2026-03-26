Tony Vitello's first game as manager of the San Francisco Giants didn't go how he or the organization hoped. However, Vitello isn't going to dwell over the defeat.

The Giants fell to the New York Yankees 7-0 on Opening Night. San Francisco's new manager admits things didn't go well on all fronts, via KNBR.

“This is a half painful, half easy press conference to do because it was pretty straight up. Whichever phase you pick out we just weren't as good,” Vitello said. “We could nitpick, but this wasn't a March Madness game where we drew up the wrong play at the end.”

TONY VITELLO: "This is a half painful, half easy press conference to do because it was pretty straight up. Whichever phase you pick out we just weren't as good… we could nitpick but this wasn't a March Madness game where we drew up the wrong play at the end." pic.twitter.com/ku3TLutVFK — KNBR (@KNBR) March 26, 2026

Article Continues Below

Giants ace Logan Webb wasn't his usual self on the mound, giving up six runs and nine hits over five innings. The Yankees held a 5-0 lead by the second. On the flip side though, San Francisco's lineup wasn't much help. The Giants mustered up just three hits, none of them going for extra bases.

The fact the game was broadcast on Netflix, and was the only matchup played on Opening Night, San Francisco's struggles were seen by the entire MLB world. Still, Vitello knows it won't be an indictment on the entire season.

Of course, Webb will need to find his stride on the mound while San Francisco's bats need to wake up. But the Giants still have 161 games to play. They'll have plenty of opportunities to lay down a lopsided victory.

Vitello is still waiting for his first win at the MLB level. But he isn't putting too much stock in his first loss with San Francisco.