San Francisco Giants reliever Camilo Doval is looking to bounce back in 2025, and he knows exactly who has his back—Buster Posey. The franchise legend, now a key figure in the Giants’ front office, expressed confidence in Doval’s ability to return to form after a rocky 2024 season.

Posey’s support means a lot to Doval, who worked closely with the former catcher during his rookie season in 2021. “He played with me. He caught me,” Doval said through an interpreter. “I trusted whatever he asked me to throw, and if in some situations I didn’t want to throw what he was asking for, he trusted me if I wanted to change it.”

Doval emerged as one of baseball’s top closers in 2023, leading the National League in saves and earning an All-Star nod. However, last season was a struggle. He posted an alarming 5.95 walks per nine innings, lost his closer’s role in August, and was even demoted to Triple-A Sacramento.

Camilo Doval looking to bounce back for Giants in 2025

“It was frustrating,” Doval admitted. “I would lean my head and be down on myself.” But rather than dwell on his struggles, he embraced the challenge. He reported to the River Cats immediately after his demotion, despite having 72 hours to do so, demonstrating his commitment to improvement. Doval’s offseason was spent refocusing and working on strike-throwing, a key issue that plagued him in 2024. So far, the results in spring training have been encouraging. In six outings, he has allowed just two hits and one run while issuing only one walk.

Manager Bob Melvin has taken notice. “Camilo’s in a great space right now and is pitching really well,” Melvin said. “He knows it’s about throwing strikes and limiting walks. That’s a talking point with everybody in this camp.” While Ryan Walker has been named the Giants’ closer following his dominant 2024 campaign, Doval is expected to take on a late-inning role. Tyler Rogers is slated to be the primary setup man, with left-hander Erik Miller also in the mix.

Doval is embracing the changes, including returning to his old entrance song, “El Hijo Desobediente” by Antonio Aguilar. After experimenting with different songs last season, he hopes going back to his original choice will help bring back his 2023 dominance.

But more than music, Doval knows his success will come down to execution. “Because I want to be the 2023 version,” he said with a smile. With a renewed mindset and improved command, Doval is determined to prove he can still be a dominant force in the Giants’ bullpen. Whether in the seventh, eighth, or ninth inning, he’s ready to help the team win.