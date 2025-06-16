The trade of Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox to the San Francisco Giants has shocked the baseball world. Devers was the Red Sox' premier power hitter, and he hit his last home run for Boston in Sunday's 2-0 victory over the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

Willy Adames is on the mic and is excited about the reported trade that will bring Rafael Devers to the Giants. pic.twitter.com/uenh4IzKlS — MLB (@MLB) June 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

The trade was announced shortly before the Giants game against the Los Angeles Dodgers started Sunday night. The ESPN technical crew had hooked up Giants shortstop Willy Adames for an in-game interview, and the subject of the Devers trade gave the Giants' infielder the opportunity to express his opinion. He was quite happy that Devers will be joining the Giants lineup.

“Everybody's so excited,” Adames said. “And to me personally, I'm real into having him on the team. He's one of the best hitters in the game. It's going to help us do a lot of damage in this division. We need a bat like his in the lineup. When we get Chappy (injured 3rd baseman Matt Chapman) back in the lineup, it's going to be exciting.”

Giants get big bat in Devers for their lineup

Devers, 28, is in the second season of a 10-year, $313.5 million contract he inked prior to the 2023 season. The Giants will reportedly not receive any money to cover the remaining $250 million-plus on the Devers' contract.

Devers was the Red Sox 3rd baseman prior to this season, but when the team acquired Alex Bregman shortly before the start of spring training, he was moved to designated hitter because Bregman was a superior fielder.

When Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas suffered a season-ending injury in early May, Devers was not interested in moving to that position. That refusal initiated Red Sox ownership to meet with Devers, but that did not get Devers to change his mind.

The Giants are sending starter Jordan Hicks, 23-year-old lefty Kyle Harrison, outfield prospect James Tibbs and another prospect, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.