The San Francisco Giants continue shaping their clubhouse identity this season, and recently acquired outfielder Harrison Bader offered a revealing moment that connected past and present. As he settles in with the Giants, the veteran reflected on relationships that still resonate across Major League Baseball.

Bader, now patrolling the outfield for San Francisco, appeared Tuesday on the Foul Territory TV Network. During the conversation, the Giants outfielder shared a candid admission about the bond he still maintains with New York Mets fans years after leaving the organization.

That connection traces back to the viral Mets “OMG” chant that defined much of the 2024 season. The chant originated from a song released by Jose Iglesias and quickly became a rallying symbol during the team’s midseason turnaround. Fans embraced it, players amplified it, and the energy helped propel New York into postseason contention.

On Foul Territory, the show highlighted Bader discussing his continued interactions with Mets supporters and the unexpected moments that still follow him around the league. The network later shared the exchange on X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing the lighthearted tone of the admission.

“Harrison Bader says he still gets ‘OMG’ chants from Mets fans. 😂”

Harrison Bader says he still gets "OMG" chants from Mets fans. 😂 pic.twitter.com/An9siPHrO2 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 3, 2026

In the clip, Bader expanded on why moments like that matter beyond surface-level nostalgia. He explained how energy and connection within a clubhouse often translate directly to on-field performance.

“Energy is everything, chemistry is everything.”

The veteran outfielder later reinforced that belief by tying chemistry directly to winning baseball. He credited shared accountability, trust, and collective belief as the foundation of successful teams, regardless of roster makeup.

“Team chemistry, locker room chemistry, clubhouse chemistry is tremendously important, and a lot of times that translates into wins.”

For the Giants, those comments underscore why Bader fits into their evolving culture. His experience navigating momentum, belief, and fan engagement brings value beyond the stat sheet. While the Mets’ “OMG” chant belongs to a previous chapter, its influence clearly remains part of the 31-year-old's MLB journey.