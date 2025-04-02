The San Francisco Giants have been off to a strong start to the 2025 season; only five games may have passed, but with a record of 4-1, it's hard to find many faults in what they have been doing thus far to start the new campaign. In particular, outfielder Heliot Ramos is tearing the cover of the baseball, hitting a solo shot on Tuesday in a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros.

Ramos, a 25-year-out outfielder who's just in the second full season of his MLB career, is proving himself to be a long-term keeper piece for the Giants. According to the team's official account on X (formerly Twitter), Ramos became the first player in Giants franchise history to start a season with an extra-base hit in five straight games since the late great Willie Mays did so in 1971.

To be mentioned in the same sentence as Mays, one of the greatest to ever hold a baseball bat in the history of humanity, is a remarkable achievement, especially for someone as young as Ramos. Every Giants player would want to emulate the impact Mays had on the franchise, and Ramos, even with this mini accomplishment, is on track to do so, which is quite impressive.

Ramos now has five extra-base hits on the year, and he has hit a dinger in alternating games. The Giants are looking at him to be a reliable source of power production in the coming years, and the 25-year-old certainly met expectations last year when he hit 22 home runs and drove in 72 runs.

The next point of improvement for Ramos would be to get on base more often; he has not yet drawn a single walk this season. Doing so would allow him to provide more consistent value even when the extra-base hits start to dry up. But for now, the Giants outfielder must enjoy the ride he's on.

Giants off to strong start in 2025

It was always going to be an uphill climb for the Giants if they were to overcome teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Arizona Diamondbacks for NL West supremacy. But the way they've played through five games is very promising with regards to their contending hopes.

Logan Webb is still a reliable hand atop the rotation, and the likes of Justin Verlander, Jordan Hicks, and Robbie Ray were more than able to do their fair share in their first starts of the year. And when their hitters, such as Heliot Ramos, are producing, then there could very well be another 2021-esque campaign in the cards for the Giants.