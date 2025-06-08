The San Francisco Giants won their fourth straight game Saturday when Matt Chapman belted a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. The shot gave the Giants a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the beleaguered Atlanta Braves. And while he didn’t factor into the decision, starting pitcher Logan Webb had another strong outing for San Francisco.

Webb allowed two runs on six hits in six innings. He did not give up a walk and struck out 10 batters. Saturday marked the third time Webb has recorded 10 or more strikeouts and no walks in a game this season, tying him with Madison Bumgarner (2012, 2016), Kevin Gausman (2021) and Carlos Rodon (2022) for the Giants franchise record, per Sarah Langs on X.

Logan Webb eyes Giants record

Webb now has four months to set the team record for 10 strikeout/0 walk outings. On the season, the seventh-year veteran is 5-5 with a 2.58 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 151 ERA+ and 101 strikeouts in 87.1 innings pitched for the Giants.

Webb entered the season as the team’s top pitcher. He was named the Giants’ Opening Day starter in 2025 for the fourth straight year.

The Giants have needed Webb and Robbie Ray – who’s also enjoying a strong campaign – to step up this season as Justin Verlander landed on the injured list and Jordan Hicks was moved to the bullpen (before he too was placed on the 15-day IL).

The Giants are in a dogfight in the highly competitive NL West. Although San Francisco has gone 6-6 over the last 12 games, the team improved to 37-28 with Saturday’s win over the Braves. Thanks to a Los Angeles Dodgers’ loss, the Giants are now one game back from the division lead. However, they’re still a half game behind the second-place San Diego Padres.

After salvaging a 2-2 split in their four-game series against the Padres, the Giants were fortunate enough to play the Braves. Atlanta has entered full-blown meltdown mode, losing six straight games and 10 of the last 12. The Braves are 12.5 games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East.