Opening Day is on the horizon in the MLB and teams are rolling out their starters for the 15-game slate on March 27. On Friday, the San Francisco Giants surprised nobody when they announced that ace Logan Webb will be getting the ball for the Opening Day tilt against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Webb will square off against Padres ace Yu Darvish to get the season underway.

Of course, Webb is obviously the best pitcher in the Giants' rotation, so it came as no surprise that he would get the honor to kick off the season on the mound, via Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“Bob Melvin said it was such a lock that he didn’t even have a meeting with him this spring,” Pavlovic wrote on X. “‘He knows,' [Melvin] said, smiling.”

Webb will headline a rotation for the Giants that includes Robbie Ray and the legendary Justin Verlander, who signed with San Francisco this offseason. Those three will have to carry a heavy load for the Giants in a loaded NL West if they are going to contend for the division crown and get back into the postseason.

Webb has been one of the top starters in the MLB for the last four seasons, giving the Giants someone that they can lean on in a big game. During that time, he has a 50-35 record in 124 starts as the ace in the Bay Area. He led the National League in innings pitched last season and led the MLB in innings in 2023. Over the years, Webb has proven to be a true workhorse at the position and the Giants are hoping that he can be that once again this season.

Webb continuing to be a star is a must for the Giants as they contend with the defending World Series champion Dodgers and a loaded Padres team in one of the best divisions in baseball. The Arizona Diamondbacks will also be hungry to get back into the playoffs after a pennant run in 2023, so there will be plenty of entertaining battles out west all summer long.