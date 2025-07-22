While it's not exactly a sophomore slump, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is still having a very challenging campaign.

Last month, Clark suffered a groin injury and missed five games. Unfortunately, she reaggravated it last week, which would force her to miss an extended period once again. She's already listed as out in the Fever's game against the New York Liberty on Tuesday. Early this season, she sat out five games due to a quad injury.

Despite her tough stretch, the 23-year-old Clark remains in high spirits. Clearly, her sense of humor is still healthy, as evidenced by her hilarious comment on her boyfriend Connor McCaffery's post on Instagram.

McCaffery showed several pictures from his two-year stint as an assistant coach at Butler, but Clark just had to point out a non-basketball matter.

“Your editing and cropping skills are really good 😆,” wrote the Fever guard.

In a separate comment, Clark posted two blue heart emojis to express her support for McCaffery.

While she likes to kid around, she is also not shy about expressing her love for her boyfriend. Early this month, Clark penned a sweet message for McCaffery's 27th birthday. She also touted him after he joined the Bulldogs in 2024.

McCaffery, who served as a team assistant on the Indiana Pacers in 2023, also proudly shares his admiration for Clark.

“With all that you’ve already accomplished, there is so much more in store for you and your special self. I admire you in every way, and I love you,” wrote McCaffery during Clark's birthday last year.

They first met at Iowa in 2023 when they were playing for the university's basketball teams.

Amid her rough second year in the WNBA, Clark is lucky to have McCaffery by her side to encourage, inspire, and motivate her to regain her form. Surely, a couple of jokes won't hurt either.