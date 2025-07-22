The New York Yankees are quickly falling off the pace in the race for AL East supremacy. Just three games after the All-Star break (and a 2-1 series win over the Atlanta Braves), the Yankees will be facing the Toronto Blue Jays, the current division leader, in a three-game bloodbath that could have repercussions come the end of the season.

However, the Yankees couldn't get anything going in the first game of the series. Kevin Gausman quieted the Yankees' bats in a 4-1 win for the Blue Jays in which New York could only muster all of five hits and eight total baserunners. For a team that prides itself on its ability to score runs (they lead the American League in total runs scored, third overall in MLB behind just the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs), this is unacceptable.

With this latest defeat, the Yankees are now four games back from the Blue Jays for the division lead. But this doesn't seem to faze Anthony Volpe at all even after he played such a huge role in New York's series-opening defeat.

“It’s still the middle of July. We’ve got so many games ahead of us. We don’t stack ourselves up against one team or another. I feel like we stack ourselves up against ourselves. So when we play our best, I think everything will take care of itself, regardless of how many games are left,” Volpe said, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Yankees fans chastise Anthony Volpe for his “loser” mindset

While maintaining composure in the middle of adversity is necessary, especially when there are 62 games left in the regular season, Yankees fans did not take too kindly to this comment from Volpe.

Yankees fans are demanding a greater sense of urgency from Volpe and the entire team after losing control of the AL East.

“Get this guy off my team loser mentality doesn’t even ever sound confident either just following a script that his lovers Boone and Cashman gave him,” X user @Extremely00p wrote.

“Wouldn’t expect that loser mentality from anyone else,” @Laf4MVP_ added.

“Shut up loser boy, you got a long leash bc there’s no backup Option atm, and you grew up idolizing Derek Jeter, I’ll party the day you are finally off my team !!” @CCGALTON furthered.

“But he's not playing his best and hasn't played his best all season. They have 62 games left that is not so many games left. He needs to get a clue,” @Stephen28157618 pointed out.

Volpe, on the season, is slashing .214/.286/.394, with 12 home runs and 53 runs batted in.