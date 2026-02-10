The San Francisco Giants have officially strengthened their infield by reaching a $12 million agreement with free agent Luis Arraez. Known as one of the premier contact hitters in Major League Baseball, Arraez prioritized finding a team that would allow him to play his preferred position at second base.

Reports indicate that he turned down multiple-year offers from other clubs specifically to secure the starting role at the keystone with San Francisco.

Despite a 2025 season where his batting average of .292 was slightly below his elite career standards, Arraez still led the National League with 181 hits.

And together with this, Luis Arraez said he doesn't plan to change his offensive approach despite lower numbers in 2024 and 2025, as noticed by Justice delos Santos on X. He added that the concussion he sustained last season affected everything.

Luis Arráez said he doesn't plan to change his offensive approach despite lower numbers in '24 and '25. He added that the concussion he sustained last season affected "everything." pic.twitter.com/NeWN8d7F4B — Justice delos Santos (@justdelossantos) February 10, 2026

This admission highlights the physical toll the injury took on his performance during his time with the San Diego Padres, where he struggled to maintain his usual efficiency at the plate.

With all these health hurdles, Arraez is signaling to both fans and the Giants organization that his fundamental approach remains sound as he looks to reclaim his status as a perennial batting title contender in a new environment.

The veteran infielder remains committed to his signature style, famously admitting that he hates the idea of a strikeout.

His discipline has defined his career, resulting in a career strikeout rate of just 6.8%, which dropped to a remarkable 4.3% during the 2024 campaign.

Arraez has consistently made it a point to be as disciplined as possible, having struck out only 215 times throughout his entire professional journey. As he prepares to wear number one for the Giants, his ability to put the ball in play and force opponents to execute will be a vital asset for a team looking to revitalize its offensive consistency.

Arraez brings a prestigious hitting pedigree to San Francisco, having won three consecutive batting titles from 2022 to 2024 with three different franchises.

His experience and high-contact rate provide a necessary spark for a club that has been seeking a return to postseason form since its last appearance in 2021.