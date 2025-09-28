Despite their massive midseason Rafael Devers trade, the San Francisco Giants won't be going to the playoffs in 2025. However, it's clear they will have a powerful lineup for the foreseeable future.

After the Devers acquisition, Willy Adames may have been a forgotten man to those outside of San Francisco. However, he made sure he couldn't be forgotten with his ferocious approach at the plate. That was all the more evident on Sunday, when Adames opened up the scoring with a 417-foot home run in Sunday's matchup against the Colorado Rockies.

The blast marked Adames' 30th for the year. It also means that the Giants now have a 30+ home run hitter for the first time since Barry Bonds in 2024, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

San Francisco signed Adames to a massive seven-year, $182 million contract prior to the 2025 campaign. It's the biggest contract in franchise history, showing how much Giants believe in him. Alongside his 30 home runs, Adames has hit .225 with 86 RBI in his Giants debut. The franchise certainly wants to see him get more consistent at the plate batting average wise, however, his 3.5 WAR ranks second on the team behind just Matt Chapman.

The Giants will certainly take the 30 home run campaign. Especially since their last one hasn't come in over two decades. However, even Adames' Bonds-esqe performance couldn't get San Francisco into the playoffs. It'll be their fourth-straight year missing the playoffs.

San Francisco will look to regroup over the offseason. They'll have a full year of Devers and potentially prospect Bryce Eldridge. Couple in players like Matt Chapman and Jung Ho Lee, the Giants have an impressive lineup on paper. Adding Adames and his powerful bat to the mix only makes them scarier.