San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames has a message for the doubters of the team. The Giants are not necessarily considered to be a true contender, but Adames believes the ball club can make some noise in 2025.

“It's been amazing,” Adames said of his time so far with the Giants. “The vibes are great… I'm just excited to be out there competing. We're in a better spot than what people think.”

Adames signed with the Giants this past offseason. San Francisco wanted another star on the roster, and Adames is one of the better infielders in the sport. It will be interesting to see how Adames plays with the Giants in his first season with the team.

Adames finished 10th in National League MVP voting with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024. It was an impressive all-around season. He recorded a .794 OPS to go along with 32 home runs, 33 doubles and 112 RBI. Additionally, the infielder stole 21 bases.

Adames had previously been traded from the Tampa Bay Rays to the Brewers. He has primarily played in small markets in his career, so the move to San Francisco could prove to be a challenge. However, it isn't as if Adames is playing in New York or Los Angeles. He should be able to make the adjustment without too many concerns.

The Giants' chances of competing with the Los Angeles Dodgers for a National League West division title are slim. With that being said, Willy Adames and the ball club could make a run at an NL Wild Card spot. San Francisco has played a rather mediocre brand of baseball in recent seasons, but they have begun to develop a roster with potential.

The Giants probably won't compete for a World Series in 2025, but they could reach the postseason. As Adames said, they are in a “better spot than what people think.”