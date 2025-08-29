Former Major League pitcher Randy Moffitt, who pitched in the Major Leagues for 12 seasons, died at the age 0f 76 after a long illness. While Moffitt was a very solid reliever, primarily with the San Francisco Giants, he was better known as the younger brother of tennis great Billie Jean King.

Moffit passed away Thursday in Long Beach, California, according to representatives of his family.

Moffit was selected in the first round of the 1970 Major League Baseball Draft with the 18th pick overall by the San Francisco Giants. He made his debut with the Giants two years later.

Moffitt would pitch 10 years for the Giants before moving on to the Houston Astros in his 11th season and the Toronto Blue Jays for his 12th and final year.

He spent his career in the bullpen as 533 of his 534 appearances came as a relief pitcher. He started one game for the Giants in the 1974 season.

Moffit was both a long reliever and a closer throughout his career. He had double-digit saves from 1973 through 1979 while pitching for the Giants.

He had his best season in 1976 when he recorded a mark of 6-6 with a 2.27 earned run average. Moffitt was on the mound 58 times that season and pitched a career-high 103.0 innings.

He was not a power pitcher. He had 50 strikouts that season as he worked the edges of the plate and tried to induce soft contact.

Moffitt made his mark as a college pitcher

Prior to being drafted by the Giants, Moffitt went to school at Long Beach State and pitched on their baseball team. He was elected to that school's Hall of Fame in 1996.

The Giants also recognized him for his notable career and placed him on their “Wall of Fame” during the 2008 season.

Moffitt was a notable supporter of his sister, and was not afraid to joke that she was the best athlete in the family. However, he was clearly a notable pitcher with a fine career of his own.

He ranked in the National League's top-10 in saves four times during his run with the Giants. Moffitt had 83 saves with San Francisco, a 3.68 ERA and pitched 682.1 innings. He ranks fourth all-time for the San Francisco Giants with 459 appearances.