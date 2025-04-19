Logan Webb delivered one of his most dominant performances of the season on Friday night, but the San Francisco Giants failed to reward their ace with a win, falling 2-0 to the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Despite tying his career high with 12 strikeouts and issuing zero walks over six innings, Webb (2-1) took the loss.

It marked the first time in Giants franchise history a pitcher recorded 12 or more strikeouts with no walks and was saddled with a loss. Webb allowed just four hits, two runs (one earned), and kept Angels stars Mike Trout, Jorge Soler, and Logan O’Hoppe in check — the trio put only one ball in play and struck out a combined six times.

Still, the Giants offense couldn’t get anything going, mustering only four hits all night. Tyler Anderson, a former Giant, held San Francisco to three hits over six shutout innings, while three Angels relievers shut the door over the final three frames.

“It sucks when we don’t give our pitchers support,” third baseman Matt Chapman said bluntly after the game. “It seems like [Webb] goes out there and gives us an opportunity to win every game. Tonight, there’s two balls that maybe get through the infield that we feel like we should make the play on — and it’s still a 0-0 ballgame with Logan pitching his butt off. We missed an opportunity for sure.”

The Giants' bats fall quiet, waste a gem from Logan Webb

The Giants’ struggles against left-handed pitching continued. Entering the game, they had a .208 average against southpaws and an even worse .185 against left-handed starters. Anderson (2-0) made that trend stand, as the Giants failed to advance a runner beyond first base from the fourth inning onward.

Webb’s one blemish came in the second, where the Angels strung together back-to-back doubles by Nolan Schanuel and Zach Neto. The second run scored after Kyren Paris reached on an error when Chapman cut in front of shortstop Willy Adames and mishandled a ground ball that looked playable.

“When I look at it, it’s probably a little bit further than I thought,” Chapman admitted. “If I was to do it over again, I probably wouldn’t have taken it. I don’t want to be under-aggressive, but I also don’t want to make a super hard play when Willy has an easier play.”

Manager Bob Melvin was impressed with Webb’s outing, calling it “next-level stuff,” and praised the righty’s usage of his changeup, which Webb said felt the best it has in over a year.

Yet the outing was wasted due to a quiet offense. San Francisco struck out eight times and left few opportunities for a rally. Jung Hoo Lee was the only hitter with multiple hits, going 2-for-3.

The Giants, now 13-7, have been shut out three times in their first 20 games. They'll try to bounce back Saturday when Landen Roupp takes the mound against veteran Kyle Hendricks.