A heartbreaking 3-2 Game 1 loss to the Detroit Tigers wasn't in the Seattle Mariners' cards. The Mariners will look to avenge their extra innings loss in Game 2, sending veteran Luis Castillo to the bump to face Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. Whether or not Seattle can even the series, Game 3 will shift the AL Division Series (ALDS) matchup to Detroit. Ahead of the teams' Game 2 tilt, M's manager Dan Wilson announced the team's Game 3 starter. According to beat reporter Shannon Drayer via X, formerly Twitter, the Mariners plan to start right-hander Logan Gilbert.

Dan Wilson on facing Skubal again and the state of the M’s pen. Also, Logan Gilbert has been announced as the game 3 starter. pic.twitter.com/VRxnrjSVYH — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) October 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Dan Wilson on facing Skubal again and the state of the M’s pen,” reported Dreyer. “Also, Logan Gilbert has been announced as the game 3 starter.”

Wilson also spoke about facing Skubal in Game 2, in addition to the Mariners' bullpen. As Seattle looks to claim a Game 2 victory in front of their hometown fans, Castillo will need to be at his best to counter Skubal. The Tigers ace looks poised to win his second straight AL Cy Young award. If he can shut down the M's offense, the AL West champions could find it tough to win their first game in this ALDS matchup. If the Mariners go down 2-0, can Gilbert help them capture Game 3 in a couple of days?

Can the Mariners rebound from a Game 1 loss and capture ALDS Game 2?

The Mariners will feature a very right-handed-heavy lineup against the lefty Skubal in Game 2. The Tigers' southpaw looks to follow in the footsteps of his teammate, Game 1 starter Troy Melton. Melton only allowed two hits, one walk, and one earned run over four innings, striking out four. In his Game 1 Wild Card round start versus the Cleveland Guardians, Skubal struck out 13 batters and allowed only one earned run in 7.2 innings.

A performance like that from Skubal at T-Mobile Park tonight could spell trouble for the Mariners. Stars like center fielder Julio Rodriguez and catcher Cal Raleigh pulled their weight in the Game 1 loss. If Seattle is going to claim Game 2 from the clutches of Skubal, “J-Rod,” “Big Dumper,” and their teammates will need to be at their best. Can the Mariners give Gilbert a better chance at winning Game 3 with a Sunday night victory over the Tigers?