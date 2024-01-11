The Seattle Mariners have avoided arbitration with one of their best pitchers after signing Logan Gilbert to a one-year, $4.05 million contract on Thursday, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Gilbert is a key piece of one of the better starting rotations in Major League Baseball, and should be due for a nice raise as a Super 2 qualifier.

Since being drafted No. 14 overall by the Mariners in the 2018 MLB Draft, the right-hander boasts a 32-18 record with a 3.76 ERA and 491:113 K:BB over 495.2 innings across his three seasons in Seattle. That includes 88 total starts.

The 26-year-old has made 32 starts in each of the last two campaigns; the M's finished 88-74 in 2023 and missed the playoffs by a single game.

Still, it's an excellent starting pitching rotation, led by Gilbert and George Kirby as one of the best pairs of young hurlers in the game of baseball. In 2024, the rotation figures to also include All-Star Luis Castillo along with young pitchers Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller.

Mariners also avoid arbitration with Sam Haggerty

Along with keeping Logan Gilbert around, the Mariners also avoided arbitration with Sam Haggerty by signing the Phoenix native to a one-year, $900,000 contract on Thursday, per Morosi.

The 29-year-old has spent his five years in the MLB with the New York Mets and Mariners. He was a key piece of the 2022 Seattle team that advanced to the postseason, but got into just 52 games last season due to injury.

Haggerty is a lifetime .238 hitter, but was exceptional in 2022. He hit .256 with five home runs, 23 RBI and 13 stolen bases.

“Haggerty provides the ability to be a switch-hitter, play second base or any of the three outfield positions. He also runs extremely well and is valuable on the basepaths,” wrote FanNation's Brady Farkas.

Arbitration-eligible for the first time this winter, Haggerty will remain in Seattle for at least another season. The utility player slashed .253/.364/.341 with one home run and 10 stolen bases over 52 games for the Mariners in 2023. He also boasts a career .844 OPS against lefties and will likely get more starts against southpaws next season.

Logan Gilbert and Sam Haggerty will look to help their club return to the postseason in 2024.