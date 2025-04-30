Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners are preparing for life without Luke Raley. Dan Wilson and the team made roster moves to bring in a replacement for him as he joins American League Player of the Week winner Dylan Moore on the injured list. All of a sudden, the Mariners' depth in the outfield is very shallow as they move forward without them.

Raley will miss time with a right oblique strain. In response, Seattle is calling up Rhylan Thomas to join the team's roster to fill the void, according to MLB.com's Mariners writer Daniel Kramer.

Wilson will miss Raley in his lineup, especially now that he can't turn to Moore to pick up the slack. He completes the Mariners outfield, playing alongside former All-Stars in Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena. Raley has been a consistent presence in the field since joining the team before the 2024 season.

The diagnosis of his right oblique is very concerning to Wilson and the Seattle fanbase. Despite it being worse for pitchers, baseball players in general often struggle to return effectively from that particular injury. Wilson is hoping that Raley will be the exception as he navigates his absence.

The 30-year-old will be missed by his teammates, but expectations won't change for the team. Seattle is off to an excellent start to their season, rising to the top of the American League West. The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers contend with them for the division lead, but the Mariners will fight throughout the season.

Rodriguez, Arozarena and Cal Raleigh continue to fuel the Seattle offense. They have a dominant pitching staff, even without Logan Gilbert. Even without Raley on the field for a spell, the Mariners are a dangerous player in the AL playoff picture.

Raley will sit on the injured list for at least 10 days, and Thomas will have his chance in the major leagues. When he returns, though, the team hopes it will be business as usual.