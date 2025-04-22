The Seattle Mariners are firmly in the race for the AL West, and much of that success is thanks to catcher Cal Raleigh. With a 12-10 record, the organization is just one game behind the first-place Texas Rangers.

But how good is Raleigh? Well, during a guest appearance on “Brock and Solk” for Seattle Sports, ESPN's Jeff Passan makes the case that the Mariners star is the best catcher in MLB. Due to Raleigh's ability as a batter and defender, along with his durability, Passan argues he's the No. 1 catcher right now.

“I think you’re looking at the best catcher in Major League Baseball right now.”

Although Passan makes a strong argument for the 28-year-old catcher, Raleigh is doing just fine, proving himself with his brilliant play. He is arguably the best defensive catcher in the league, and his presence as a batter is helping the Mariners a ton. So far through 86 at-bats, Raleigh is recording a .244 batting average and .343 OBP while hitting nine home runs and 16 RBIs. His nine home runs are tied for the most in the league right now alongside Athletics first baseman Tyler Soderstrom.

He also has three stolen bases already, despite his career high being six in a single season. Between the reliable defense he brings as a catcher with his power at the plate, the Mariners have a true star in Raleigh. The Gold Glove winner is on pace for a career year, especially if he can maintain his home run count throughout the long MLB season.

Cal Raleigh and the Mariners aim to win their 13th game of the season when they take on the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. It's the first contest of a three-game series in Boston. The switch-hitting catcher is expected to bat third in the lineup. The game kicks off at 6:45 p.m. EST.