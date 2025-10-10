The Seattle Mariners aim to advance to the next round of the playoffs on Friday, as the club takes on the Detroit Tigers in the ALDS Game 5 contest. Leading up to the final game of the series, Detroit's manager, AJ Hinch, praised Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh.

While talking with media members, Hinch claimed that the 28-year-old catcher is an elite-caliber player, according to Buster Olney of ESPN. Hinch believes that what Raleigh brings to the table, both offensively and defensively, gives the Mariners quite the edge in every contest.

“His ability to stay in the moment is different than others around the league,” said Hinch about Raleigh. “His ability to separate offense and defense is elite. He is getting, you know, beat up by these balls in the dirt, and he just asks for more.”

The Mariners entered the postseason as the No. 2 seed in the AL. Cal Raleigh played a key role in Seattle's success in the regular season, as he finished the 2025 campaign as the league leader in home runs (60).

Through four games played in the playoffs so far, Cal Raleigh owns a .438 batting average and .500 OBP while recording seven hits, one home run, and four RBIs in 16 at-bats. Even more impressively, he is one of the most efficient catchers on defense as well, making him an incredibly valuable player for the Mariners.

Raleigh and the Mariners will take on the Tigers in the ALDS Game 5 matchup. It's an opportunity for the club to reach the ALCS for the first time since 2001.