The Seattle Mariners are now one win away from their first ALCS appearance since 2001 after defeating the Detroit Tigers in Game 3 of the 2025 ALDS. But it was Cal Raleigh’s postgame gesture—not just the victory—that stole the spotlight. After launching a clutch ninth-inning home run, Raleigh met the fan who caught the ball while wearing the now-viral “Dump Here 61” shirt.

The Mariners took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the unforgettable moment.

“DUMP HERE 🤝”

"DUMP HERE 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Zy8E19UocN — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 8, 2025

The post showed Raleigh with his arm around the fan, smiling as he handed over a signed bat that read, “Thanks for cheering us on & catching 61!”

Fox 13 Sports' Aaron Levine also took to the platform, providing more information on the fan and his preparation for the big moment.

“This is Jameson Turner from Longview who caught Cal Raleigh’s HR. He brought a second shirt in anticipation of the HR!”

This is Jameson Turner from Longview who caught Cal Raleigh’s HR. He brought a second shirt in anticipation of the HR! #Mariners pic.twitter.com/IqBp5iAPeO — Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) October 8, 2025

The home run came in the top of the ninth inning, with Raleigh blasting a two-run shot to extend Seattle’s lead to 8-1. It was his 61st homer of the year (including postseason) and helped seal an eventual 8-4 win over Detroit. The ball bounced into the stands, where a Mariners fan—perfectly dressed for the moment—caught it and proudly showed off his shirt.

Postgame, the Mariners arranged a meeting between the superstar catcher and the fan in the clubhouse tunnel. The gesture added a personal touch to what was already a massive postseason win. Fans and media alike praised the exchange, calling it a perfect example of baseball’s magic and community.

This moment now lives alongside Mariners postseason lore—not just for the win, but for how it perfectly captured the spirit of October baseball. For Raleigh, it further cements his rising legacy as both a leader and a fan favorite. And for Seattle, it’s another unforgettable chapter in a playoff run that continues to build momentum.