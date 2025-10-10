The Seattle Mariners will square off against the Detroit Tigers in Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Friday night. If Seattle is going to win and advance, it will need to find a way to beat Cy Young candidate Tarik Skubal, again.

The Mariners have one of their aces, George Kirby, on the bump. But just in case he gets into some trouble, Seattle plans on using its depth.

Seattle manager Dan Wilson revealed during the pre-game press conference that Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, and Bryce Miller will all be available out of the bullpen, per The Athletic's Tyler Kepner.

Castillo last pitched in Game 2 of the ALDS. He did not allow a run, but lasted just 4 1/3 innings, having walked four batters. In that game, the Mariners were able to defeat Skubal, the reigning AL Cy Young winner. It was the third time he had pitched against the Mariners this season, having lost all three.

Back in April, Seattle beat Skubal and the Tigers, 3-2. A few months later, the Mariners' bats beat up on Skubal, handing Detroit a 12-3 loss.

Meanwhile, Gilbert picked up the win in Game 3. He tossed six strong innings, allowing just one run on four hits. He struck out seven without allowing a walk.

Miller started Game 4, but was chased in the fifth after giving up two runs on four hits.

Despite having beaten Skubal three times in 2025, doing so again may prove a difficult feat. The big lefty is arguably the best pitcher in all of baseball and is likely to have his best stuff on Friday night.

Seattle announced it will be using the same starting lineup it used against Skubal in Game 2.