In a bizarre and unexpected turn of events during Thursday’s matchup between the Mariners and Astros in Houston, Seattle right-hander Bryan Woo was forced to leave the dugout in the eighth inning after taking a foul ball directly off his lower leg. The incident brought an unsettling pause to the Mariners' 9-2 loss, as Woo was escorted to the clubhouse by Mariners assistant athletic trainer Taylor Bennett for further evaluation.

Woo, 24, wasn’t on the mound but was sitting in the visitors’ dugout when the ball struck him—an unusual and unfortunate moment that added to a tough night for the Mariners. The ROOT Sports broadcast captured Woo limping into the tunnel after the impact, sparking immediate concern among fans and broadcasters alike.

Postgame, Mariners manager Dan Wilson provided an update that alleviated some of that concern.

“Woo was hit in the lower leg. There is some bruising but I don’t believe his start is in jeopardy,” Wilson said. “He was up and around walking around, so he should be fine.”

That start is scheduled for Saturday, also against the Astros, as the Mariners look to bounce back from the lopsided loss. According to Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com, Woo is expected to make that start as planned despite the swelling.

Bryan Woo should be good for Mariners' next start

The injury update on Woo came as part of a double dose of health news for Seattle. Earlier in the evening, star outfielder Julio Rodríguez was a late scratch from the lineup due to back stiffness. Rodríguez reportedly felt discomfort during pregame batting practice, leading the Mariners to make a last-minute decision to hold him out.

“It kind of tightened up on him during batting practice today,” Wilson said of Rodríguez. “We just want to be precautious with it. Again, something that’s day-to-day. We’ll assess it tomorrow when we get here.”

Injuries are never welcomed, but the Mariners have caught a bit of a break with both situations appearing to be minor. The Woo incident, in particular, evoked memories of an earlier odd injury involving the Astros this season. Back on April 7, Houston starter Spencer Arrighetti suffered a fractured thumb after being struck by a line drive during Mariners batting practice. Arrighetti remains on the injured list.

While Woo’s availability for Saturday looks likely, the Mariners will certainly continue to monitor his status as a precaution. Woo has been a bright spot in the Seattle rotation, and his presence remains vital as the first-place Mariners aim to maintain their AL West lead.

For now, it seems the club has avoided disaster with Woo’s bruising injury, and the hope is that both he and Rodríguez will be back on the field without missing a beat.