George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners outlasted the Detroit Tigers to make the ALCS last week. On Sunday, they began the ALCS against the Toronto Blue Jays, falling down 1-0. However, since the fifth inning of Game 1, they had complete control. Unfortunately, that control unraveled on Wednesday night in Game 3.

Kirby took the ball for Game 3, and he did not perform well. He pitched just four innings, allowing eight runs on eight hits while striking out just four batters. In the end, the Blue Jays stormed their way to an emphatic victory. They won 13-4 to pull within a game of tying the ALCS.

After the game, Kirby faced the media. The Mariners star fielded questions on what went wrong on the mound. And he zeroed in on a specific area where he failed to produce on Wednesday night.

“I definitely came out the way I wanted to. I just wasn't really executing when they got the guys on base. And they are really aggressive when that happens. They made some good swings, and I wasn't making good pitches there in the third and fourth,” the Mariners star said, via Seattle Sports.

Mariners, George Kirby still control ALCS

Seattle certainly did not envision their first ALCS game at T-Mobile Park since 2001 going in this direction. The Mariners dominated most of the first two games against the Blue Jays. And they entered this game with a chance to sweep their way into the World Series.

Unfortunately, they can no longer sweep Toronto. However, it's important to remember that they still control the series. At least, they do for now. Seattle can still clinch the AL Pennant in front of their home fans. But they need to take care of business in the next two games.

The Blue Jays have momentum right now. Another win would force at least one more game back in Toronto. Sending the AL's top seed back home with a chance to clinch is not a situation Seattle wants to be in. Let's see if they can take care of business on Thursday night when the ALCS resumes in Game 4.