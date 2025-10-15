The Seattle Mariners have taken control of the 2025 American League Championship Series after stealing two wins on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays. This Wednesday evening, Cal Raleigh and company will go for a 3-0 series in front of their home fans at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Among those who will cheer for the Mariners will be none other than the legendary Ichiro Suzuki himself.

Suzuki has already been spotted in the building, roaming the field in Mariners gear before Game 3, as shown in a post by MLB's official X, formerly Twitter, account.

“Hall of Famer in the building 😤 Ichiro was a rookie the last time an #ALCS game was played in Seattle!” the caption on the post read.

Ichiro, now 51 years old, played for three clubs during his career in the big leagues, but he will forever be associated first and foremost with the Mariners. He played parts of 14 of his 19 seasons in MLB donning Seattle colors. Suzuki immediately made a splash upon his entry into the big leagues in 2001.

He batted .350/.381/.457 while leading the majors in hits and stolen bases with 224 and 56, respectively, in his first season. Not only did he win the AL Rookie of the Year Award, but he also earned the Most Valuable Player honor.

But one thing that Suzuki never accomplished with the Mariners or with any of the other teams he played for was winning a World Series — something the 2025 version of the team is getting close to pulling off.

Seattle defeated the Blue Jays in Game 1 of the ALCS, 3-1, and in Game 2, 10-3, both at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

In Game 3, the Mariners will get the ball to George Kirby, who went 10-8 with a 4.21 ERA and 1.19 WHIP during the regular season. He has stepped it up in the playoffs, as he allowed just three earned runs on nine hits across 10 total innings and two starts versus the Detroit Tigers in the AL Division Series.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays will send Shane Bieber to the mound for what is essentially a must-win game for Toronto. In his most recent start, Bieber lasted just 2 2/3 innings after allowing two earned runs on five hits in a 9-6 loss to the New York Yankees in the ALDS.