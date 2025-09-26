The Seattle Mariners have planted themselves firmly in the AL MVP conversation and at the center of the action is Cal Raleigh. The slugging catcher keeps pushing his case against Aaron Judge. Even Jeff Passan could not help but take notice. What caught the baseball insider’s eye was not only Raleigh’s numbers but also his humor. That side came through with his “Pho Kit” shirt that quickly went viral. Passan called it an “MVP-caliber shirt,” and Mariners fans cheered the call.

This is an MVP-caliber shirt. pic.twitter.com/S88muAsabi — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

On the field, Cal Raleigh’s impact has been impossible to miss. Time and again, his power surge has lifted Seattle into contention. His production has made him a true rival to Judge in the AL MVP race. Each homer adds to the rally. Every clutch swing builds momentum for a campaign that once looked like a long shot but now feels very real. The Mariners know that having Raleigh behind the plate means more than just adding offense. He brings swagger, leadership, and a sense of humor that keeps the clubhouse loose.

Meanwhile, Jeff Passan’s reaction to the shirt showed how Raleigh has become bigger than the box score. Judge still controls several key categories. But the conversation has shifted in real time. Raleigh keeps hitting milestones that force voters to take another look. The Mariners have leaned heavily on his bat and his voice. His surge to 60 home runs has turned what looked like Judge’s runaway into a dogfight down the stretch.

Now the AL MVP race feels like a collision course between two heavyweights. Judge embodies established dominance. Raleigh brings the flair of a breakout star who refuses to be ignored. Beyond the numbers, the storyline matters, and Raleigh has written his with grit, power, and fun in Seattle.

Down the stretch, fans will remember the homers and the wins. They will also remember the Pho Kit shirt, a lighthearted reminder of Raleigh’s rise. In baseball, personality often plays as big as production. Mariners star Cal Raleigh has delivered both. The only question is whether that complete package can carry him past Aaron Judge to the AL MVP crown.