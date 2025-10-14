In Game 2 of the ALCS against the Toronto Blue Jays, Jorge Polanco turned in arguably the swing of the game when he blasted a ball 400 yards off of Louis Varland over the center field line, turning the game from a 3-3 tie to a 6-3 Seattle Mariners lead that they held through the end of regulation.

Discussing what it was like to take the Blue Jay down for two games in a row at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, center fielder Julio Rodriguez gave major props to Polanco for his swing, noting how impressive it's been to see him turn things around after a down season in 2024.

“So much, so much. And I can just speak for everybody in the clubhouse, everybody watching, like kind of going through it last year, grind so much,” Rodriguez said. “And, you know, also like the passion that he had for the game and for him to come huge for us is, is, is, is special. You know, it's like, it's a full circle moment for everybody. You know, like he had a tough year last year, and now look what he's doing in the playoffs and the biggest stage.”

Article Continues Below

Acquired to be a major difference maker for the Mariners in 2024 and beyond, Polanco instead turned in one of the worst seasons of his prime, landing just 89 hits, 16 home runs, and a slash line of .326/.495/821 for his troubles. While some wondered if Polanco would ever re-capture his vintage form, the veteran second baseman kept his head down and went to work, nearly doubling his WAR on the way to a true bounce-back season in 2025. Now tied with Cal Raleigh for the most home runs and RBIs on the Mariners this postseason, it's clear Polanco will play a major role in defining Seattle's future; a role he's thriving in in the ALCS.