Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua had his best season yet in 2025, averaging career-highs across the board and earning nods to the All-Pro First Team and the Pro Bowl.

Nacua's campaign, however, was marred by several controversies, including making an anti-semitic gesture during a livestream and criticizing the referees on X, which prompted the NFL to fine him $25,000. In another livestream, Nacua attempted to sneak his friend into the Rams' practice facility, even though it was against team policy.

Last month, a woman from Los Angeles filed a civil lawsuit against Nacua, claiming that the 24-year-old pass-catcher made “numerous unprovoked anti-semitic statements” and bit her repeatedly on the shoulder. The incident allegedly happened in December. Nacua has denied the allegations. The hearing is set for April 14.

The Athletic's Nate Atkins recently reported that the two-time Pro Bowler has checked himself into a rehabilitation center.

Sports commentator Dan Patrick expressed concern for Nacua amid the latter's erratic conduct, while also mentioning a cautionary tale.

“Puka Nacua is a great football player, but he wants to be famous. He wants to be internet famous. He talked about dating Sydney Sweeney, and it just feels like he wants to be more than just a great football player,” said Patrick.

“But let’s say three years from now, is he going to be an All-Pro or is he going to be Antonio Brown? That would be my concern here.”

Like Nacua, Brown was also a talented receiver. He was a four-time All-Pro First Team, a seven-time Pro Bowler, and won a championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His career, however, was marked by wild controversies, legal issues, and strange behavior. In November, he was extradited from Dubai back to the United States to stand trial for an attempted murder charge.

According to Atkins' report, Nacua will remain in the care facility until he completes the program ahead of the Rams’ training activities in the coming weeks.