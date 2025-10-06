Cal Raleigh made remarkable history in a potential MVP campaign. The Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor trades infused a significant amount of confidence in the clubhouse and fan base. Jorge Polanco revived his career after posting a .495 slugging percentage and .821 OPS. These developments have made a huge impact on the 2025 season, but without a routine Julio Rodriguez second-half surge, the Seattle Mariners may not have captured their first divisional crown since 2001. He is leveling up even further in the playoffs.

The two-time Silver Slugger Award winner propelled the M's to a desperately needed 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers in Game 2 of the American League Division Series, electrifying a city that has been deprived of October euphoria far too much over the last couple of decades. A half-inning after Seattle gave up a 2-0 lead, the franchise's two offensive pillars quickly reassured the home crowd. Raleigh notched a one-out double, and Rodriguez drove him home with a clutch two-bagger of his own.

The charismatic center fielder ripped a go-ahead RBI double down the left field line in the bottom of the eighth, sending T-Mobile Park into a welcome state of delirium. He echoed the fans' unglued reaction, breaking into unbridled joy on second base. When a crucial feat coalesces with an incredibly passionate atmosphere, emotions inevitably ensue.

“After I hit it, I just — I kind of looked around a little bit,” Rodriguez said, per Tyler Kepner of The Athletic. “I could see everybody jumping around, and that made me feel really good. It was an awesome moment.”

The Mariners need their top guys to stay on the attack if they are going to make history

When a player feeds off uncontrollable levels of energy and then magnifies it with his own response, magic imbues the stadium and bleeds into living rooms around the country. Julio Rodriguez looks incredibly comfortable in this chaotic environment, going 4-for-9 with one home run and three RBIs through the first two games of this ALDS.

Remember when he was understandably labeled an unworthy All-Star selection for a second straight year? Yeah, neither does he. The Dominican Republic native and 2022 AL Rookie of the Year once again finished the regular season strong, showing everyone why he is still widely considered the face of the franchise. Lengthy batting slumps and consistent criticism can rattle some athletes, but Rodriguez possesses the necessary resilience to thrive in the Emerald City.

That quality is especially valuable during the MLB playoffs. He is now slashing .281/.378/.563/.941 through seven postseason games. The Mariners did an excellent job at surviving Tarik Skubal, with Jorge Polanco smashing two homers off the soon-to-be two-time reigning AL Cy Young, and the Seattle pitching staff holding the Tigers to only three hits, but No. 44 may just be Seattle's ultimate tone-setter this month.

Rodriguez will try to stay hot on the big stage when he and the M's invade Comerica Park on Tuesday.