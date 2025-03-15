The Seattle Mariners recently announced that Logan Gilbert will start Opening Day. Luis Castillo was a candidate as well, but Gilbert ultimately earned the nod. Castillo seems to be in support of Gilbert, however.

“For five seconds probably I don't think a word came out, I was just, like, taking it in,” Gilbert told reporters, via Shannon Drayer. “And Luis is like, ‘say something!' Super excited for me, giving me hugs and all this kind of stuff. I mean, that's just the kind of guy he is. Behind closed doors he's the exact same thing that you see.”

Logan Gilbert starting Opening Day for Mariners

As Gilbert said, he was initially just taking the moment in. The right-handed hurler is ready to lead Seattle in 2025. The Mariners still have some questions to answer, but their starting pitching projects to be strong.

Gilbert also added that he wanted to be respectful of Castillo after learning of the news.

“I was super excited (about starting Opening Day) obviously, a little caught off guard because I didn't want to expect it of course with Luis being the veteran guy,” Gilbert said, via Tim Booth. “I thought he's completely deserving. We have a bunch of guys on our staff that could be Opening Day starters.”

It is worth noting that Castillo was mentioned in offseason trade rumors. A trade did not come to fruition, though, and now Castillo will instantly become one of the best No. 2 starters in all of baseball behind Gilbert in the rotation.

This Mariners ball cub is built on starting pitching. George Kirby, Bryce Miller, Bryan Woo and Emerson Hancock are all capable of making an impact alongside Gilbert and Castillo. The Mariners will need more overall offensive production from the lineup, but Seattle's pitching is set to lead the way.