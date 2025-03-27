Four days after being cut by the Seattle Mariners, all-star relief pitcher Drew Pomeranz was re-signed to a minor league contract, per baseball columnist Jon Heyman.

This comes as the Mariners begin their season against the Athletics on Thursday.

In the offseason, Pomeranz and the Mariners agreed to a minor league deal, but he requested to be released after not making the Opening Day roster. He has been in the league since 2011 and made the All-Star Game in 2016.

Pomeranz hasn't pitched in a major league game since 2021 due to a string of injuries.

He has shown promise in spring training with 10 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings pitched in the Cactus League.

Pomeranz had previously pitched for the Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, Milwaukee Brewers, and Los Angeles Angels. In 2024, Pomeranz signed a minor league deal with the Angels with the hope that he would become an asset in their bullpen.

Injuries have beset him and left him toiling in the league.

What Drew Pomeranz can bring to Mariners

Pomeranz comes with plenty of risks in terms of his health, and being 36 years old.

However, he does possess over a decade of experience. He could provide the type of relief the Mariners needed to offset their two other lefty relievers, Tayler Saucedo and Gabe Speier, in case they get injured.

That is, of course, if he remains healthy. If Pomeranz can stay healthy, he has shown that he could get solid innings under his belt, throwing a four-steam fastball between 90-94 mph. He can also get his knuckle curveball up to 82 mph.

Pomeranz currently has a record of 48-58 with a 3.91 ERA.

He is expected to report to Triple-A Tacoma, whose season begins on Friday.

If he can prove himself in Tacoma, Pomeranz could find his way back up to Seattle. Perhaps he could find himself on a major league mound for the first time in four years.