Randy Arozarena gave the Seattle Mariners not one, but two clutch moments on Wednesday — and both were game-changers. Trailing by five runs entering the eighth inning, the Mariners stunned the Houston Astros with a 7-6 comeback victory to earn their first series win of the 2025 season. Arozarena’s fingerprints were all over it, including a thunderous grand slam and a patient walk-off walk.

The chaos began in the bottom of the eighth, when three straight Mariners worked walks to load the bases. After two quick outs threatened to waste the opportunity, Arozarena stepped in and unloaded on a Steven Okert pitch, launching it 384 feet at 107.2 mph to left field for a grand slam. The blast — which carried a 6.4-second hang time — cut Houston’s lead to just one, igniting the crowd at T-Mobile Park.

Randy Arozarena, grand slam — and it keeps the Mariners alive here in the bottom of the 8th inning Exit velo: 107.2 mph

Launch angle: 35°

Distance: 384 ft.

Distance: 384 ft.

Hang time: 6.4 seconds pic.twitter.com/5aH50hHqXw — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) April 9, 2025

The Astros added an insurance run in the ninth, but Seattle wasn’t done. Donovan Solano and Miles Mastrobuoni got things going with back-to-back singles, and a fielder’s choice — reversed after a successful challenge — gave the Mariners another bases-loaded shot.

The Mariners come back to walk off the Astros

Julio Rodríguez delivered the big swing, ripping a two-run double to right field to tie the game 6-6. Mitch Garver then walked to reload the bases, and though Cal Raleigh grounded into a force out at home, it set the stage for Arozarena one final time.

With two outs and the game on the line, Arozarena worked a full count against Astros reliever Bryan Abreu. On the sixth pitch of the at-bat, Abreu missed high, and Arozarena drew a walk-off walk to end it — a slow jog to first and a shower of celebration at home plate.

A walk-off walk for Randy Arozarena and the @Mariners! pic.twitter.com/9mpoDalCrW — MLB (@MLB) April 9, 2025

The win moves Seattle to 5-8 on the season and provides a much-needed jolt after a slow start. They’ll get a breather Thursday before welcoming the Texas Rangers for a weekend set.

For Arozarena, it was the type of performance the Mariners hoped for when they acquired him — one that combines power, poise, and presence in the biggest moments. On Wednesday, he was the hero twice over.