The Seattle Mariners are hoping to quickly end their four-game skid as they can bounce back and win the series against the Atlanta Braves with wins today and on Sunday afternoon. The Tampa Bay Rays swept the Mariners and are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Braves on Friday night.

The good news is that the Mariners are getting a boost as they aim for a postseason run. Victor Robles threw a bat at a pitcher in Triple-A and was suspended 10 games for it. He then recently got his suspension reduced to seven games. According to the Mariners PR account, Robles has been reinstated.

Robles has been an excellent defender in the outfield for his entire career. He can play all positions and has been playing right field over the last few seasons. He has started 13 games as the Mariners' right fielder, but started 63 games last season after being traded away from the Washington Nationals. The veteran is hitting .263 with a .599 OPS in 57 ABs. He has shown very few offensive skills in production, but Seattle needs him in the outfield for his defensive abilities.

Fans on X are excited to have him back, securing the right field in Seattle.

Victor Robles absence has been pretty noticeable in many ways. He'll be back tomorrow. But he was definitely missed tonight. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) September 6, 2025

My final Mariners Hail Mary is that Victor Robles will save the vibes. That’s all I’ve got. — Mariner Muse (@MarinerMuse) September 6, 2025

Superstar catcher Cal Raleigh understands that the team is in a slump right now. They are not alone. Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are playing some terrible baseball at this point in the season.

“You don't want to be in that situation again for three years in a row. That's just the truth,” Raleigh said via Ryan Divish. “There's no sugarcoating it. That would be a terrible, terrible way to go out. But it's our job to do everything we can to push through and make it a reality of being in the playoffs.”