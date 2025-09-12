The Seattle Mariners created a piece of history with back-to-back walk-off victories that came in dramatic fashion. What makes the achievement rare is that both game-winners came from players who did not start. Leo Rivas and Harry Ford stepped up in extra innings and delivered clutch RBIs on consecutive nights. Since RBI became official in 1920, the Mariners are the only MLB team to accomplish this feat. The wins came at the perfect time as the Mariners looks to strengthen its push in the AL West.

Since RBI became official in 1920, the @Mariners are the only MLB team to have a player who did not start the game deliver a walkoff RBI in the 12th inning or later in back-to-back games. Leo Rivas walkoff HR in 13th (entered as PR)

Harry Ford walkoff SF in 12th (entered as PH)

It began against the Cardinals, when Leo Rivas entered as a pinch runner and later became the hero. In the 13th inning, he connected for a walk-off home run that stunned St. Louis and set off wild celebrations at T-Mobile Park. Less than 24 hours later, the drama continued against the Angels. Harry Ford entered as a pinch hitter and drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the 12th inning. The two games showcased the mariners’ ability to find heroes in unlikely places and highlighted the depth of their roster.

These back-to-back wins carry more weight than just adding to the standings. They revealed the determination and balance that have come to define the Mariners this season. Rivas and Ford may not be everyday starters, but their impact proved decisive against tough competition. For the Mariners, it was another sign that the organization’s younger talent can thrive in the biggest moments. Defeating both the Cardinals and Angels in such fashion gave Seattle momentum and reinforced belief inside the clubhouse.

Fans erupted during both walk-offs, turning the stadium into a cauldron of energy. The excitement spilled onto social media, where mariners supporters praised the team’s fight and determination. Each moment added fuel to a growing belief that Seattle can outlast its AL West rivals down the stretch.

The question now is simple: can the Mariners turn these dramatic wins into the spark that not only carries them into October, but also pushes them past the Astros for the AL West crown?