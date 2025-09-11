The Seattle Mariners have been on a roller-coaster ride throughout the 2025 MLB season, but as the postseason approaches, they are now poised to secure an AL Wild Card spot. Despite early inconsistencies and mid-season struggles, this team has built a strong foundation. The Mariners anchored by elite pitching, timely hitting, and leadership from key players like Cal Raleigh. With the final stretch of games ahead, the Mariners appear to have all the right ingredients to secure their place in the postseason picture.

Pitching Dominance Will Carry Seattle

If there’s one reason to believe in the Mariners, it’s undoubtedly their elite pitching staff. For starters, Logan Gilbert has stepped into ace territory, while George Kirby continues to showcase incredible command, and Luis Castillo has now rediscovered his big-game form.

Most notably, young right-hander Bryan Woo has emerged as the Mariners' best pitcher, boasting an impressive 3.02 ERA that has solidified his spot in the rotation and elevated the entire staff.

Meanwhile, the bullpen, once shaky early in the year, has gradually transformed into a weapon. Andres Muñoz is consistently locking down the ninth, while Matt Brash has settled into a high-leverage role, making the late innings one of Seattle’s biggest strengths. Ultimately, in a tight AL Wild Card race, dominant pitching is the key separator, and the Mariners have exactly that.

Cal Raleigh Is the Heartbeat of the Mariners

Every postseason contender needs a leader, and for the Mariners, that role belongs to Cal Raleigh. Over the past few seasons, the “Big Dumper” has evolved into the emotional and offensive anchor of this team. With his timely home runs, clutch at-bats, and exceptional handling of the pitching staff, he has consistently elevated the Mariners whenever it matters most.

Moreover, Raleigh’s postseason magic is no secret. After all, fans still remember his iconic 2022 walk-off homer that ended Seattle’s 21-year playoff drought. Now, fast forward to today, and Cal Raleigh is once again steering the Mariners toward October glory.

Balanced Bats Coming Alive

Early in the season, Seattle’s offense struggled mightily with runners in scoring position. However, that narrative has changed. Now, Julio Rodriguez remains the face of the franchise, while key contributions from Randy Arozarena, Jorge Polanco, and J.P. Crawford have helped build a deeper, more dangerous lineup.

Moreover, the Mariners have found different ways to score. They can string together singles, grind out walks, or unleash power when needed. As a result, that versatility gives them the ability to adapt to any pitching matchup. It’s a must-have trait for October baseball.

Schedule and Home Advantage Favor Seattle

Seattle’s closing schedule, meanwhile, plays directly into their postseason hopes. In fact, several matchups remain against struggling teams, and the Mariners also hold crucial head-to-head opportunities against other Wild Card contenders.

Additionally, there’s T-Mobile Park, which has become a fortress for this team. Backed by one of the loudest fan bases in baseball, the Mariners have thrived at home. Ultimately, that energy will be vital as every game down the stretch takes on playoff-level intensity.

Experience Gives Mariners the Edge

Unlike in years past, this Mariners squad isn’t learning on the fly. Instead, their 2022 postseason run gave this young core valuable playoff experience. Now, players like Julio, Raleigh, and Kirby fully understand what October demands: composure, confidence, and execution under pressure.

Therefore, when games tighten and every pitch matters, that edge could be the difference for the Mariners between clinching the AL Wild Card and watching from home.

Final Pitch

The Mariners' postseason push is fueled by an undeniable formula: elite arms, a deepening offense, and a leader in Cal Raleigh who thrives in big moments. Seattle has weathered adversity, silenced doubters, and built a roster designed for October baseball. This isn’t just a team hoping to sneak in, it’s a team ready to make noise.

For Seattle, it feels less like “if” and more like “when.” Brace yourselves, Mariners fans. October baseball is coming back to Seattle.