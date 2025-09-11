The Seattle Mariners secured a dramatic win in their playoff chase as Leo Rivas launched his first career walk-off home run to complete a three-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals. His clutch swing extended Seattle’s win streak to five and kept the Mariners firmly in the 2025 American League playoff race.

Rivas ambushed the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the 10th, sending it just inside the right-field foul pole for a two-run blast. It was only his second home run of the season, but came at the perfect time. The walk-off win pushed the Mariners to 78-68, just 1.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West and still holding the final Wild Card spot over the Texas Rangers, who trail Seattle by 1.5 games.

MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer shared the moment on X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing the impact of Rivas’ unexpected heroics with a video of the blast.

“Leo Rivas calls game.

The Mariners complete a three-game sweep over St. Louis and have won five in a row.”

The 27-year-old infielder has emerged as a quiet contributor, now batting .288 across 38 games. Over his last three appearances, Rivas is hitting .333 with three RBIs, showing he’s more than just a one-swing wonder. His walk-off against the Cardinals was symbolic of a team finding production from every corner of the roster.

That kind of depth has fueled Seattle’s consistency in recent weeks, especially as the lineup continues to deliver in high-pressure moments.

The Mariners swept the Cardinals for the first time this season, while St. Louis dropped to 72-75 and slipped further out of NL Wild Card contention. With just 16 games remaining, every win counts—and Rivas’ walk-off blast could stand as a defining moment in the Mariners playoff race.