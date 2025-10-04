Although Eugenio Suarez drew more attention because of his top-notch power, the biggest midseason addition the Seattle Mariners made has proven to be Josh Naylor. The veteran first baseman boasts an impactful combination of contact prowess and extra-base upside, doing his part to help this lineup become more dangerous than it has been in quite a while. Without him, it is extremely difficult to envision the M's winning their first divisional title in 24 years.

Naylor has the makings of an October X-factor, just as long as he is available. The Mariners are preparing for the possibility of the 2023 All-Star leaving in the middle of their American League Division Series matchup against the Detroit Tigers. But the reason is a glorious one. Naylor and his wife are expecting their first child, according to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times. The due date happens to be today, otherwise known as Game 1.

The 28-year-old Canadian is slotted in Seattle's lineup on Saturday, but with first pitch not scheduled until 8:38 p.m. ET, there is certainly a possibility that baby Naylor causes plans to change. Manager Dan Wilson and company have a backup plan in place. Suarez has been taking infield drills at first for the last few days and rookie third baseman Ben Williamson is staying sharp in case he has to start at the hot corner, per Jude.

What Josh Naylor means to Mariners

While the team is happy for Naylor, it would surely miss his bat. He hit .299 with nine home runs, 33 RBIs, 10 doubles and an .831 OPS in 54 games with the Mariners.

Despite his struggles in last year's MLB playoffs — .225/.256/.275/.531 slash line in 40 at-bats — the 2015 first-round draft pick's skill set is nicely suited for the playoffs. He adds crucial balance to the Mariners' offense, serving as an important change of pace to sluggers like Cal Raleigh and Eugenio Suarez. Williamson plays stellar defense, but he posted a paltry .604 OPS in 85 games. Creativity would be required.

The ballclub and its fan base can only wait and see what happens during this ALDS. For their sake, Josh Naylor will be able to channel all his excitement into a big Game 1 performance in T-Mobile Park.