The Seattle Mariners announced their starting pitchers for Games 1 and 2 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers.

On Saturday, October 4, right-handed pitcher George Kirby will take the bump against the Tigers as the Mariners open up the series at home at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Luis Castillo will start in Sunday, October 5’s Game 2 clash with the Tigers.

The Tigers have yet to announce who they will start in either of their first two games of the series. Neither team has announced its starters for Games 3 and beyond, when the series will shift to Comerica Park in Detroit on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Kirby has a 10-8 record with a 4.21 ERA, 137 strikeouts, and a 1.19 WHIP in 23 games and 126 innings in the 2025 regular season. The 27-year-old starter made two playoff appearances in his career — both coming in 2022 — and went eight innings, allowing six hits, zero earned runs, and striking out six batters.

Castillo is 11-8 in 2025 with a 3.54 ERA, 162 strikeouts, and a 1.18 WHIP in 32 outings and 180.2 innings. The 32-year-old pitcher has a career 1.83 ERA in three outings in his postseason career, boasting a 1-2 record and a 0.92 WHIP with 19 strikeouts in 19.2 innings pitched.

The Mariners will have a fresh set of arms after having the past few days off due to their AL West division championship. Seattle finished the 2025 regular season with a 90-72 record, the second-best record in the American League behind only the Toronto Blue Jays.

Seattle will be looking to advance past the ALDS for the first time since the 2001 season, when the Ichiro Suzuki-led Mariners lost 4-1 to the New York Yankees in the ALCS after finishing the regular season with a historic 116-46 record.

The Mariners made the postseason in 2025 for the first time since 2022, when they lost to the Houston Astros in a three-game sweep. Seattle lost each game of that series by two runs or fewer.