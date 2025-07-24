This year's Major League Baseball trade deadline is picking up steam with one week to go. At this point, Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suarez is the top name on the market. Teams around the league are interested in swinging a deal for him, including the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees. However, the Mariners have a unique motivation.

Suarez spent two seasons in Seattle in 2022-23. He was as productive as ever, but the Mariners sent him to the Diamondbacks for Carlos Vargas and Seby Zavala. Looking back on the deal, Seattle has nothing but regret. The third baseman's numbers have not dipped, leading to an All-Star appearance with Arizona this season. A reunion between the two could be in order this season.

According to The Athletic's Jim Bowden, Seattle wants to make up for the mistake they made two seasons ago.

“The Mariners regret trading Suárez to the Diamondbacks in 2023, so nothing would be better than to reacquire him at this year’s deadline,” Bowden said. “He would seriously upgrade their lineup and perhaps be the missing piece needed for a deep October run.”

Seattle could use a boost from Suarez in order to catch the Houston Astros in the American League West. Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh would remain the biggest power hitter on the team, but Suarez's swing is a big help. The question surrounding the Diamondbacks ahead of the deadline is how high their price is on their veteran infielder.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, New York and Seattle are the favorites to make the trade. However, contenders around the league could swoop in and blow Arizona out of the water with their offer. Regardless of what happens, Suarez has a chance to factor into who wins the World Series this season.

If it is the Mariners, it would make up for a poor decision from two years ago.