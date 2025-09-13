On Friday, the St. Louis Cardinals begin a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers. A series in which some players remain hobbled as a result of injury.

Before the first game, the Cardinals provided news about the status of four of their players, per Katie Woo of The Athletic. Altogether, utility player Brendan Donovan and pitcher John King are both activated off the IL.

Additionally, infielder José Fermín and pitcher Nick Raquet are being sent down to Triple-A Memphis.

Donovan is coming off a battle with a groin and foot injury. Meanwhile, King is making his return for the first time since July. At that time, he endured an oblique strain followed by a mid-back strain.

Earlier in the year, King made the transition from starting pitcher to reliever. Fermin and Raquet being sent down to the minors is done to make room for Donovan and King to return.

At this point, the Cardinals are standing at 72-75 and are in fourth place in the National League Central. They are facing a Brewers team that is on the cusp of winning the division.

How the Cardinals should finish the rest of the season on a good note

The Cardinals are not destined for the playoffs this time around. However, they can still complete what is left of the season feeling positive.

At this point, the best options they have are in the areas of player development, reorienting the pitching staff, and generating excitement for the future. They can look to get the most out of young talent such as RF Jordan Walker and 2B Nolan Gorman. Altogether, the Cardinals have one of the strongest farm systems and can build up prospects quite smoothly.

Furthermore, this would give time for pitcher Sonny Gray to bounce back following a struggling season. Additionally, they are trying to maximize the potential of their veteran pitchers, Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz, and hope to secure them for the future.

Altogether, if the Cardinals can finish the season with some wins, it could generate buzz for what could come during the offseason.