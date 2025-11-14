Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green reacted to Stephen Curry's parting ways with Under Armour with a surprising Jordan Brand take. Green wonders how big a hypothetical Jordan Brand Curry sneaker deal with Nike would have been, had he stayed with the company. Steph was with Nike from 2009 until he signed with Under Armour in 2013. He won his first championship in 2015, becoming a household name.

Green spent time talking about how things could have been different had Curry inked a deal with Nike under the Jordan Brand imprint, he said, per The Draymond Green Show.

“It makes you take a step back and wonder what his business would be today had he gone to Nike or stayed with Nike, right? Like if Steph Curry stayed with Nike and became the Steph Curry that he was going to become, regardless of what shoe brand he was in,” Green said. “And he was building Curry brand under Nike, alla Jordan, alla LeBron James, alla Kevin Durant, guys who have built brands with Nike. What if Steph was building that brand at Nike?”

Green thinks Stephen Curry staying with Nike all these years would have been monumental.

“You can only wonder how huge that would have been. I mean, I'll go out on a limb and say if he was building at Nike, it may be as big as Jordan brand, which is interesting,” Green added. “I mean, that's saying a lot—no disrespect to MJ the goat. MJ, you know, when it comes to the shoe business, has done it better than anyone ever have and probably better than anyone ever will. I really wonder if Steph was still with Nike. Would it have become that?”

Draymond Green's on Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga's benching

Warriors forward Draymond Green addressed Jonathan Kuminga's benching amid a six-game road trip, which continued Wednesday night against the Spurs. Kuminga's inconsistent start to the 2025-26 season led Steve Kerr to bench him.

Green admits he misses not having Kuminga in the starting lineup, but doesn't think the move will alter Kuminga's role for the Warriors.

“I think JK has been playing really well, so to go out of the starting lineup it kind of sucks,” Green said. “But I think also people make starting and coming off the bench sometimes more than what it really is. When you look at JK, if you’re going to play similar minutes and you’re going to have an increased role in the offense, then you have to kind of decide what puts me in the better position to succeed.”

The Warriors beat the Spurs by 25 points (125-120) on Wednesday and will face them again on Friday.