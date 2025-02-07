The St. Louis Cardinals have finally made their first major league transaction of the offseason, as the team has completed a trade with the Minnesota Twins, acquiring utility player Michael Helman in exchange for cash considerations. This move finalizes the Cardinals’ 40-man roster as they prepare for spring training.

At 28 years old, Helman’s journey to the majors hasn't been easy. The Twins originally drafted him in the 11th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M, but injuries slowed his career and kept him from advancing as quickly as he’d hoped. But in 2024, after years of perseverance, he finally got his shot at the highest level.

Helman’s debut with the Twins may have been brief, just nine games, but he certainly made the most of it. He posted a .300 batting average and a .500 slugging percentage over 10 at-bats, with two runs and three hits.

Before his call-up, Helman put together an impressive season at Triple-A St. Paul. In 72 games, he hit .271 with a .439 on-base percentage and a .772 slugging percentage, smacked 14 home runs and 18 doubles, and drove in 49 runs. But his value extended beyond the batter’s box. Defensively, he demonstrated his versatility by playing all three outfield positions, as well as third base, with additional experience at second and shortstop.

The Twins made this move because they needed to clear a spot on their 40-man roster to finalize free-agent signings for Harrison Bader and Danny Coulombe. Before the trade, their roster was full, and with Bader coming in, Helman’s chances of sticking around in a bench role were pretty much gone.

Even though Michael Helman isn’t expected to be a star, his right-handed bat and ability to play multiple positions make him a valuable depth piece. With the St. Louis Cardinals, he’ll have a chance to compete for a bench role or start the season at Triple-A Memphis.

The Cardinals’ offseason has been slow. Trade talks involving Nolan Arenado have stalled, and they haven’t made many big moves. Fans are hoping for something more exciting before spring training, but for now, Helman is a low-risk addition who gives them some extra depth as they finalize their roster.