While the Minnesota Twins have had a slow offseason, they've begun adding in free agency. Their latest addition will provide a boost all over the outfielder.

The Twins have signed Harrison Bader to a one-year deal, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Bader's contract comes with a mutual option for the 2026 season.

The right-hander will be playing for his fourth team in four years after spending the 2024 campaign with the New York Mets. Over 143 games, Bader hit .236 with 12 home runs, 51 RBI and 17 stolen bases. While his numbers don't jump off the page, if Bader was on the Twins, he would've led the team in stolen bases.

At this stage of his career, Bader won't suddenly make the Twins World Series favorites. But he is a well traveled outfielder, playing in 778 games over his eight-year MLB career. He is a .242 hitter with 71 home runs, 268 RBI and 94 stolen bases to his name. Bader even won a Gold Glove with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021.

While most of his games have come in center field, the righty still has experience playing in the corners. That will come up clutch in Minnesota, where Byron Buxton patrols center. Trevor Larnach is expected to play in left while Matt Wallner patrols right. So for now, Bader will be a bench bat.

But Buxton has dealt with injuries extensively and the Twins lost Max Kepler to the Philadelphia Phillies in free agency. Harrison Bader will undoubtedly have opportunities in the lineup. At the very bare minimum, he'll provide a solid glove whenever Minnesota needs some extra defense.

Still, player and team are hoping for a bit more. The Twins have made the playoffs once in their last four seasons. While he won't be a featured player for the twins, Bader is now on board to help get Minnesota back to prominence.