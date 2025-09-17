When it comes to St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras, his injury woes continue to worsen.

On Wednesday, the Cardinals officially announced that Contreras will go on the 10-day injured list due to a right shoulder strain. As a result, his status is retroactive as of Sept. 16.

Additionally, INF José Fermín has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Contreras's last appearance came on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds.

Altogether, he went two-for-three in the Cardinals' 11-6 loss. Ultimately, the Cardinals are poised to end the season on a sour note.

Currently, they are in fourth place in the NL Central and will not make the playoffs for the first time since 2023.

Meanwhile, Contreras is batting .257 with 126 hits, 20 home runs, 80 RBIS, and 70 runs scored. However, this has been a difficult time during the remaining months of the season.

In late August, Contreras received a six-game suspension for throwing a bat at his own coach following an argument with an umpire. Later on, that suspension was reduced to two games.

In July, Contreras's temper got the best of him after a pitch hit him. As a result, the Cardinals and San Diego Padres benches cleared.

This year, he had another battle with an injury. In August, Contreras sustained a contusion on his right foot.

Does Wilson Contreras have a future with the Cardinals?

This year has been a transition year for Contreras. The Cardinals moved him from catcher to first base and designated hitter.

In early August, Contreras joined pitchers Sonny Gray and Miles Mikolas in no waiving their no-trade clauses in their contracts before the July 31 trade deadline.

Clearly, Contreras has intentions of staying with the Cardinal organization for the time being. He has expressed his desire to do so as part of the rebuilding process.

Though there had been rumblings of the Cardinals looking to trade him in the offseason.