The St. Louis Cardinals are bringing a familiar face back into the dugout for this weekend’s series against the San Francisco Giants, as franchise legend Yadier Molina will join manager Oliver Marmol and the coaching staff for all three games of the series. While the Cardinals remain outside the playoff picture, the club continues to emphasize leadership, culture, and player development as it approaches the final stretch of a challenging season.

BND.com's Jeff Jones took to X (formerly known as Twitter), reporting that Molina would once again join the club in a guest coaching role during the upcoming home series.

“Yadier Molina will be back in the Cardinals dugout this weekend. As with before, he’ll be a guest of Oli Marmol and the coaching staff for all three games against the Giants”

This will mark Molina’s second appearance in the Cardinals dugout this season, following a similar guest coaching role during a series against the Chicago Cubs earlier this summer. Retired after the 2022 season, the future Hall of Fame catcher spent his entire 19-year career with the St. Louis Cardinals, earning 10 All-Star selections, nine Gold Glove awards, and winning two World Series championships.

While news around the Cardinals has largely shifted toward player development and offseason speculation, Molina’s presence still brings meaningful value. He’s expected to mentor young players like catcher Jimmy Crooks III and outfielder Jordan Walker, giving them firsthand access to one of the most respected veterans in franchise history.

The Cardinals dugout also benefits from the symbolic impact. With St. Louis currently sitting below .500, Molina’s return gives fans and players a reminder of the team’s championship pedigree.

Though Marmol remains in charge, some fans believe Molina’s increased involvement could signal a future coaching or managerial transition. Regardless, his return adds excitement as the Cardinals face a red-hot Giants club that has taken 10 of their last 11 games.

As speculation swirls, one thing remains clear — the legendary catcher’s presence in the dugout continues to connect the Cardinals’ championship past with their developing future.