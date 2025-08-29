The St. Louis Cardinals have hit new lows as their mediocre play this season has continued. Now, questions are popping up about their future. There could be a Cardinals roster shakeup in the MLB offseason. Furthermore, a longtime player who has already been in the Cardinals' trade rumors could be on his way out.

Despite still being mathematically alive, St. Louis' odds to make the playoffs are no longer on the board, according to FanDuel. Safe to say, it's been a challenging season for fans at Busch Stadium. After finishing 83-79 last season, there was some small hope that the Cards could do well this season. It has not worked out that way as they currently sit at 66-69.

Many players have disappointed the Cardinals. However, one longtime player could be the catalyst that jump-starts the long-awaited rebuild for the Cards. It's not something they want to do, but it's something they might have to. Here is the player the Cardinals must trade in the MLB offseason and everything that led to this.

The Cardinals have been mediocre in 2025

The season started well for the Cards. After going 14-10 in April, they went 19-8 in May to be 33-18 going into June. Then they went 14-14 in June before the wheels fell off. The Cards went 8-16 in July, and have gone 11-21 in August.

Sonny Gray has not done his best, going 12-7 with a 4.19 ERA. Matthew Liberatore has gone 6-11 with a 4.27 ERA. Likewise, Andre Pallante has been worse, going 6-12 with a 5.44 ERA. This rotation has not been particularly strong, ranking 25th in team ERA.

Meanwhile, this bullpen has been better, ranking fourth in the majors. Because of that, the Cardinals traded Ryan Helsley to the New York Mets to try to upgrade other spots across the roster.

The offense has been average, ranking 15th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 14th in runs. Yet, the power has been bad, as they rank 24th in home runs and 22nd in slugging percentage. Part of the issue has been inconsistency across the board.

While Alec Burleson has been steady, leading the team with 123 hits while batting .286 with 16 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 47 runs, others have not done as well. Willson Contreras is another consistent player in the lineup. So far, he is batting .255 with 19 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 64 runs. However, those two are not part of the issue.

One longtime player and fan favorite has been steadily declining over the years. While he is currently injured, there is a small chance he could be one of the Cardinals' trade candidates in the 2025-26 MLB offseason. That player is Nolan Arenado.

Nolan Arenado's journey

Arenado recently pondered his future with the team after watching them trade Helsley to the Mets. Ultimately, the Cards did not trade him. Arenado revealed his current injury status and the stage of his recovery process. Injuries have plagued him this season and have contributed to his decline.

Arenado is batting .235 with 10 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 85 hits this season over 96 games. Last season, he was hitting .274 with 16 home runs, 71 RBIs, and 70 runs while also producing an on-base percentage of .325. The 2023 season was his last real solid season when he was hitting .294 with 41 home runs, 133 RBIs, and 116 runs while producing an on-base percentage of .362.

A shoulder strain this season has limited him and has prevented him from doing much. Arenado has not even hit a home run since June before he sustained the injury that put him out of action. However, he did slug his 350th career home run, which has not ended the discussions for him going elsewhere.

Why Arenado is one of the Cardinals' trade candidates

The Cardinals have listened to offers for Arenado, and there is a good chance they might trade him. Nolan Gorman is pushing for playing time, and there is a chance the Cards could decide to do a complete rebuild. After giving up on Paul Goldschmidt, it might not be such an impossibility that the Cards give up on Arenado, too. The Cardinals considered trading Arenado last season but opted to keep him. Thus, they remain in the same situation as they did last season.

A bigger Cardinals roster shakeup looks more possible than ever as the team will likely miss the playoffs for the third consecutive season. Despite being one of the most beloved players on the team, the time for Arenado might be coming to a close. The Cardinals should trade Arenado to a team that is willing to give up some younger pieces. Although he is 34, Arenado still offers considerable value. If the Cards can find a suitable trade partner, then they can reap the rewards.